Donald Trump-Narendra Modi friendship led to my arrest in Pakistan: JuD chief Hafiz Saeed - Watch

Islamabad: Jammat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of Mumbai terror attack, on Monday released a video in which he blamed the ‘growing friendship’ between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump for his house arrest in Lahore.

Saeed and four others were put under detention in Punjab Province last night.

He was at Masjid-e-Qadsia Chauburji when a heavy contingent of police surrounded the JuD headquarters. Saeed was reportedly later taken to his residence at Johar Town after declaring it a sub-jail.

Later, Saeed released a video in which he claimed that Trump was pressurising the authorities to arrest him since he wanted to become friends with Modi.

Three days back, Punjab's Ministry of Interior had included names of Saeed and four others -- Abdullah Ubaid, Zafar Iqbal, Abdur Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Niaz -- in the Watch List as per UNSC 1267 Sanctions and ordered their preventive detention.

Ubaid, Iqbal, Abid and Niaz were also taken into preventive custody.

The move, which comes after years of pressure on Pakistan to put Saeed on trial, could ease recently escalating tensions with India.

JuD is the front for the banned Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror outfit which is responsible for the Mumbai terror strike of November 26, 2008. It has already been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014. Saeed also carries a reward of USD 10 million announced by the US for his role in terror activities.

(With Agency inputs)