'Donald Trump needs another hug': Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Narendra Modi over US' growing ties with Pakistan

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his claims of growing friendship between India and the United States, also sweeping United States President Donald Trump and Pakistan away in a single stroke.

Responding to Trump`s tweet that talked of America`s evolving friendship with Pakistan, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote, "Modi ji quick; looks like President Trump needs another hug."

Trump`s tweet had come a day after the Pakistani security forces rescued an American-Canadian family from the clutches of the Haqqani terror network, operative in Islamabad.

In a marked turnaround of sorts, Trump had earlier accused Pakistan of "housing the very terrorists that we are fighting. But that will have to change, and that will change immediately." This was after Prime Minister Modi`s June visit to the U.S. wherein Trump`s description of the former as a `true friend` had set the tone for a successful bilateral meeting between the two nations, and rightly so, from their bear-hug to their praises for each other, everything reeked of a growing bonhomie between the world leaders.

The Congress had back then too downplayed the essentiality of the visit and its aftermath.

Meanwhile, several media reports have cornered Trump over his sudden claims of growing ties with Pakistan, accusing him of going back on his word and policies of counter-terrorism.

Reports also say that officials in India are now keen to see the follow-up actions of the U.S. President.The tweet is also likely to become a part of the discussions between Indian leaders and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, when he visits India in the last week of October.