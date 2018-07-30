Don't let Amar Singh enter your bedrooms: Azam Khan's 'polite suggestion' for PM Modi, BJP

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan has cautioned the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi against building ties with veteran politician Amar Singh. Voicing his concern over reports that Amar Singh is cosying up to the BJP, Khan advised that they should maintain a distance from him.

"This is our polite suggestion, keep your distance from him. Don't allow people, who in the past have counted chairs in others' bedrooms and bathrooms, to enter your bedrooms and bathrooms. You never know, they might even take stock of your bedsheets. If possible keep distance from such people (sic)," he said.



"You might get some feedback from them today but in the future, they will give your feedback somewhere else," he added. His comment comes in reference to the PM's speech on Sunday where he mentioned Amar Singh stating that he knows a lot about politicians and their alliances with businessmen.

During his speech in Lucknow, the PM slammed the opposition parties for targetting him for getting clicked with industrialists and while making his point, he made a sly reference to Amar Singh who was seen sitting in the crowd. He said: "Amar Singh, former SP leader, is sitting here and he can give you all the details."

Soon after, Singh reached Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence to meet him. His meeting with the CM earlier on Monday and on Sunday again have left political circles buzzing over him joining hands with the BJP.

Singh had recently said that he was not averse to joining the BJP, but had added that he had not received any invite from it, nor had he applied for it. "The BJP is a very big political party. I won’t say that I will not join the BJP if I get a chance, but who is giving me the chance? I haven’t sent them any request letter either," Singh had said.

Singh, who was a Rajya Sabha MP from the Samajwadi Party, was expelled from the Akhilesh Yadav-led outfit last year. When his exit was announced from the SP, there were rumours within the party that he had got a special puja performed in Vindhyachal, which led to a feud in the Yadav family. Singh had later claimed that the Mulayam-Akhilesh fight ahead of the UP Assembly elections was a 'scripted' one.