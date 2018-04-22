Don't make an issue of 1-2 rape incidents in such a big country

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Santosh Gangwar on Sunday sparked a controversy after he said that people should not make an issue of one or two incidents of rape in such a big country. Calling rape incidents unfortunate, he added that at times such crimes cannot be prevented. The BJP leader's statement comes at a time when there is a massive uproar over the cases of rape that surfaced recently.

"Aisi ghatnaye (rape cases) durbhagyapurn hoti hain,par kabhi kabhi roka nahi ja sakta hai. Sarkar sakriya hai sab jagah, karyavahi kar rahi hai. Itne bade desh mein ek do ghatna ho jaye to baat ka batangad nahi banana chahiye (Such cases are unfortunate, but sometimes cannot be prevented. The government is doing its job, actions are being against such incidents. A mountain out of a molehill shouldn't be made if one or two such incidents take place in a huge nation)," ANI quoted Santosh Gangwar as saying.

Earlier on Sunday, the BJP minister took to Twitter and welcomed the Union Cabinet's decision to approve the ordinance of awarding death penalty to child rapists. "I welcome the provision of death penalty for rape of any girl below 12 years and increasing punishment from 10 to 20 years if a girl below 16 years is violated. This will help in bringing deterrence in society. All of us have to stand up against this crime," he had tweeted.

The Union Cabinet on Saturday had passed an ordinance to award death penalty to those who are convicted of raping children up to 12 years of age, which has been approved by President Ram Nath Kovind approved with effect from Sunday, April 22.