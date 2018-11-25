हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartarpur corridor

Don't read much into Sushma Swaraj missing Kartarpur ground-breaking: VK Singh

Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur is one of the holiest shrines where Guru Nanak spent the last 18 years of his life. With the partition of India in 1947, the holy place got into Pakistan`s control.

Don&#039;t read much into Sushma Swaraj missing Kartarpur ground-breaking: VK Singh
ANI photo

Washington DC: Minister of State for External Affairs, General (retd) VK Singh, cleared the air surrounding External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj not attending the ground-breaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor, a new border entry and road to allow pilgrims from India to visit a Gurudwara in Pakistan.

Emphasising that New Delhi is committed to making the corridor functional at the earliest, Singh said, "Sushma Swaraj has reasons which must be delinked from it. She is committed because of elections and health issues. To read too much into it is wrong. India is committed to ensure Kartarpur corridor comes up fast and would like Pakistan to cooperate."

Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur is one of the holiest shrines where Guru Nanak spent the last 18 years of his life. With the partition of India in 1947, the holy place got into Pakistan`s control.

In a landmark decision, on the eve of Guru Nanak Gurupurab, India on Thursday approved building and development of Kartarpur corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to India-Pakistan International Border.

On Saturday, Pakistan`s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi invited Swaraj and other Indian ministers for the ground-breaking ceremony on the Pakistani side on November 28.

Hours later, Swaraj expressed her inability to attend the event, citing "prior commitments including election campaign."

"Since I am unable to travel to Kartarpur Sahib on the scheduled date, Government of India will be represented by my esteemed colleagues Mrs. Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Mr. H.S.Puri," she tweeted.

In September, India called off the planned meeting between Swaraj and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly New York after three security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir were kidnapped and brutally killed.

General (retd) Singh, who is in the United States to launch the `Passport Seva` programme at India`s Consulate, reiterated India`s stand on talks with Pakistan.

"It was made clear by our Prime Minister to (then Pakistani Prime Minister) Nawaz Sharif that creation of an environment conducive to peace is his responsibility. If you are going to aid terrorism it is not possible to talk. For four-and-a-half years we have adhered to it, it`s the most uniform policy we have followed," Singh said.

Tags:
Kartarpur corridorSushma SwarajVK Singh

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close