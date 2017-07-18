close
Dr Subhash Chandra files criminal defamation case against Prashant Bhushan

Advocate Prashant Bhushan is accused of levelling false allegations against Rajya Sabha MP and Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra on microblogging website Twitter.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 18:17
Screengrab

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP and Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra on Tuesday filed a criminal defamation case against advocate Prashant Bhushan.

Bhushan is accused of levelling false allegations against Dr Chandra on microblogging website Twitter.

A Metropolitan Magistrate of the Patiala House Court took cognizance and accepted it for hearing.

The court has listed the matter for October 28 for recording pre-summoning evidence.

Subhash Chandra Prashant Bhushan Twitter Patiala House court

