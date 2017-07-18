Dr Subhash Chandra files criminal defamation case against Prashant Bhushan

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP and Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra on Tuesday filed a criminal defamation case against advocate Prashant Bhushan.

Bhushan is accused of levelling false allegations against Dr Chandra on microblogging website Twitter.

A Metropolitan Magistrate of the Patiala House Court took cognizance and accepted it for hearing.

The court has listed the matter for October 28 for recording pre-summoning evidence.