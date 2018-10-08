DRDO employee arrested for leaking details of BrahMos missile to Pakistan's ISI

An employee of the Defence Research and Development Organisation was on Monday arrested for spying and passing the details of the BrahMos missile to Pakistan and United States of Ametica. The employee has been identified as Nishant Agarwal.

He was nabbed by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror squad in a joint operation with the military intelligence unit. He was working in Brahmos unit in Nagpur.

Nishant is currently under investigation. The agencies are also trying to ascertain the details that he might have shared with Pakistan.

Brahmos Missile is a supersonic cruise missile and can be used against ship and land targets. It has a range of up to 300 kms. It is uniquely configured for installing in ships, submarines and aircraft and on ground vehicles. It has been flight tested twice during June 2001 and April 2002 meeting all mission objectives.

Brahmos is a joint venture between DRDO and the NPOM of Russia. The highly versatile precision strike weapon has been operationalised in the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. It has established itself as a major "force multiplier" in modern-day complex battlefields with its impeccable land-attack and anti-ship capabilities along with multi-role and multi-platform abilities.