DU Admission 2018: Online registration for undergraduate courses from May 15

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi (DU) has announced the registration schedule for various courses for the 2018-19 academic session. Online regustration for undergraduate courses will begin from May 15 while for that of M.Phil will commence on May 18 and and PhD courses from May 20.

Here are the dates of commencement for online registration are as follow:

1. Undergraduate Programmes: May 15, 2018

2. Post Graduate Programmes: May 18, 2018

3. Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Security and Law: May 18, 2018

4. M.Phil. / Ph.D. Programmes: May 20, 2018

The registration process for all programmes will only be online for all categories and under all quotas.

"All eligible applicants are informed that the registration process of all the programmes will be completely online for all categories and quota," the varsity said in a statement.

The university will also reportedly conduct 'Open Days' to brief students on admission formalities from May 21 to May 29, except Sunday. They will be conducted in two sessions-- from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and from 12 noon to 1.30 p.m.

The varisty had made the entire admission process in 2016.

DU admits students in UG courses either through marks-based merit or entrance tests.

For merit-based admission, DU announced cut-off marks for admission to different courses in different colleges affiliated with the university. Last year, the varsity released 11 such cut-off lists.

The entrance based test is conducted for

1. Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)

2. Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis)

3. BA (Hons) in Business Economics,

4. BA (Hons) in Humanities

5. BA (Hons) in Social Sciences

6. BA (Hons) in Multimedia and Mass Communication and Music