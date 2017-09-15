Durga Idol Immersion Case: Calcutta HC to hear PIL today

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday will hear the Public interest litigation (PIL) filed by several lawyers over the ban on immersion of Durga idols after 6pm on October 1 due to Muharram processions.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on August 24, had said that the visarjan ceremony or idol immersion of this year's Durga puja will not be permitted for a 24-hour period on Muharram.

"No idol immersion after 6 PM on Dashami (September 30) till Oct 1 due to Muharram processions. Immersion will resume on and from October 2," she said.

The petition, filed by Youth Bar Association of India, states that the said announcement has hurt the religious sentiments of the majority community.

Last year, the state chief minister had issued a similar order which was, however, stayed by the Calcutta High Court.