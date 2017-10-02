close
Essel Group 90 years
Communal clashes in UP, Bihar, Jharkhand leaves over 12 injured

Communal clashes broke out between Hindus and Muslims in parts of Uttar Pradesh (UP), Bihar and Jharkhand on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 2, 2017 - 07:49
Dussehra-Muharram communal clashes in UP, Bihar, Jharkhand leaves over 12 injured
Vehicles set on fire after a clash between two communities during a Muharram procession at Parampurva in Kanpur on Sunday. (PTI)

Lucknow/Ranchi: Communal clashes broke out between Hindus and Muslims in parts of Uttar Pradesh (UP), Bihar and Jharkhand on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1.

At least 12 people were injured and six vehicles including two cars and four motorcycles torched after tensions gripped in two areas in UP.

The first incident took place in Param Purva area of Kanpur district as one group was taking out Muharram procession through a Hindu-dominated area celebrating Dussehra, leaving six people injured. The rioters also resorted to stone pelting. Heavy security was deployed in the region, with police resorting to lathicharge in some cases.

The incident occurred when the Tazia procession deviated from its fixed route. Perturbed, some members of another community started throwing stones at it in Parampurva, Inspector General of Police (Kanpur zone) Alok Singh. Four companies (around 400 personnel) of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and a company of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed in the area to maintain peace. 

A similar incident happened in Rawatpur village in the district, but later controlled.

In UP's Ballia, another six people were injured after dispute broke out between the members of communities over children at a Durga Puja pandal. The authorities resorted to curfew to maintain peace and order.

In the incident took place in the city's Sikandarpur area. A minor quarrel between two children took an ugly turn after their parents and members of the two communities got involved.

"The quarrel which took place last evening involving children of two communities at a Durga Puja fair led to tension and people from the two communities clashed with each other. There were reports of stone pelting," District Magistrate Surendra Vikram said.

The police reached on spot and controlled the situation.

Senior officials in Lucknow said the situations are being closely monitored.

Meanwhile, in Bihar’s Jamui area, violence erupted after a child was injured due to stone pelting during Durha idol immersion. Nearly six persons were injured due to the incident.

In Jharkhand, Jamshedpur, Ranchi and Daltonganj also witnessed clashes between Hindu and Muslim communities during Durga idol immersion.

With agency inputs

Communal clashDussheraMuharram

