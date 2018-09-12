हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DUSU polls

DUSU polls 2018: 1.35 lakh students to decide fate of 23 candidates

Nearly 700 electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been installed in 52 centres across the varsity.

DUSU polls 2018: 1.35 lakh students to decide fate of 23 candidates

New Delhi: The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls are currently being held in the varsity on Wednesday. Twenty-three candidates from various student political parties are in the fray.

Nearly 1.35 lakh students will decide the fate of these 23 candidates. The results will be announced on September 13. 

Nearly 700 electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been installed in 52 centres across the varsity. The polling in the morning colleges commenced at 8 am and end at 1 pm. In evening colleges, it will be held between 3 pm and 7.30 pm.

The top political parties contesting in the elections are National Students' Union of India (NSUI) – the student wing of Congress, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) – the student wing of BJP, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) – AAP student wing, and left-wing students' outfit All India Students Association (AISA).

AISA and CYSS are jointly contesting the polls. 

In their election manifesto, NSUI promised the "Institute of Eminence" tag for Delhi University and thalis for Rs 10, while ABVP promised to spend 50 per cent of the union's budget on women and social justice-related activities, along with a special attention to promoting sports and installing sanitary pad vending machines on college campuses.

Last year, the polls saw a 43-per cent voter turnout. 

With agency inputs

Tags:
DUSU pollsDUSUDelhi University Students' UnionDUSU electionsNSUIABVPCYSSAISA

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close