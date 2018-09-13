हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DUSU polls 2018: 44.46% voter turnout, results to be announced today

The Delhi University is done with its Students' Union polls on Wednesday with around 44.46% voters turning up till around 7.30 pm.

Image Courtesy: IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University is done with its Students' Union polls on Wednesday with around 44.46% voters turning up till around 7.30 pm.

There has been an increase in the voter turnout percentage as last year the University saw 43% turnout. 

For the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, nearly 1.35 lakh students were to decide the fate of 23 candidates. 

Like every year, this time also, the student-parties had organised various rallies across the campuses to woo students. This year, polling took place in around 52 centers in the colleges. 

Like every year, heavy police security was provided at every college center where the students were to cast votes. 

Around 700 personnel were stationed in the north campus while over 500 were present in the south campus of Delhi University. 

The two major parties, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) dominated the polls this year, according to reports. 

According to the information received, the ABVP has won 71 seats in 19 colleges. The RSS-affiliated party won in various colleges, including Hindu College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Kirori Mal College, Bhagat Singh (Morning), Zakir Hussain (Morning), Dyal Singh (morning) colleges in Wednesday's poll.

The NSUI won 75 seats in 20 colleges. They won in Sri Venkateswara College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Aryabhatta College, Zakir Hussain College, among others.

While the NSUI has promised the 'Institute of Eminence' tag for Delhi University and thalis at Rs 10 in canteens, the ABVP has promised to spend 50 per cent of the union's budget on women and social justice-related activities, along with a special attention on promoting sports and installing sanitary pad vending machines in college campuses.

AAP's student wing, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), contested the polls in alliance with left-wing students' outfit All India Students Association (AISA).

The results for the polls will be announced on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)

