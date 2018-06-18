हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DUTA

DUTA calls off evaluation boycott in 'students' interest'

DUTA had called an evaluation boycott on May 9 after the UGC announced a new mechanism for implementing faculty reservations.

DUTA calls off evaluation boycott in &#039;students&#039; interest&#039;
Pic courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) on Monday called off its evaluation boycott "in the interest of students" and with assurances from the HRD Ministry that working ad hoc teachers will not be displaced, according to a statement issued by the teachers' body.

They had begun the evaluation boycott on May 9.

The teachers' body has, however, warned that its members would go on strike if ad hoc teachers are displaced in the new academic session on the basis of the UGC's March 5 notification on faculty reservation.

Following an Allahabad High Court order, upheld by the Supreme Court, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on March 5 announced a new mechanism for implementing faculty reservations, which is calculating total posts department-wise rather than institution-wise.

The UGC said that its new reservation formula was in response to a direction of the Allahabad High Court in April last year.

However, it is believed that the move would cut the number of posts available for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates.

The DUTA general body, in its meeting on Monday, decided to take forward its "agitation through alternative modes in the interest of thousands of students", the teachers' body said.

It said, "The DUTA noted that the student community has supported the struggle throughout. The DUTA had always tried to ensure that examination results are declared on time so that the interests of students are not hurt. It appeals to all teachers to contribute their best in ensuring that the results are declared on time."

The teachers' body will review the situation after the July 2 Supreme Court hearing on the special leave petition filed by the government pertaining to the Reservation Roster.

The DUTA said that they will seek a meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind on the matter, and will also hold a protest on July 2.

On Sunday, the deadlock between DUTA and the Delhi University administration over several issues, including the UGC notification, ended after a meeting between the vice-chancellor and the office-bearers of the teachers' body.

The VC had made an appeal to DUTA to lift its nearly month-long evaluation boycott in the interests of students.

Tags:
DUTADelhi universityDUDelhi University Teacher's AssociationUGCPresident Kovind

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close