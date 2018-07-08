हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Earthquake

Earthquake measuring 4.3 hits Jaipur District

The quake caused strong tremors in Jaipur city.

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale has hit Jaipur District in Rajasthan.

The quake struck at 9:43 am, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD has estimated the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km, making it a shallow one and possibly explaining why the tremors may have been strong in Jaipur.

The approximate location of the epicentre of the quake is about 50 km north of Jaipur city, close to the Manoharpur Toll Plaza on NH-48, the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

Local media reports say people rushed out of their houses out to the streets.

More details are awaited.

 

