Mumbai: An moderate intensity earthquake hit Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday evening. The tremors were felt at 18:25 pm.

The quake was measured 3.2 on the Richter scale.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on:11-11-2018, 18:25:26 IST, Lat:19.9 N & Long:73.0 E, Depth: 10 Km, Region:Distt.- Palghar, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/raZFOuWnnf — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) November 11, 2018

There is no report of damages so far.