Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district

Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Uttarakhand&#039;s Pithoragarh district

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale struck Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand on Sunday, as reported by news agency ANI.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported yet.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

EarthquakeUttarakhand earthquakePithoragarh earthquake

