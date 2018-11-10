हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hit Mizoram

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale hit Mizoram's Champhai on Saturday at around 10.45 pm, news agency ANI reported. 

Representational Image

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale hit Mizoram's Champhai on Saturday at around 10.45 pm, news agency ANI reported. 

The quake occurred at 10.45 pm at a depth of 24 km and the epicentre was located at Lat 23.9N and Long 93.3E, in Champhai district, the IMD said on its website.

The tremors were also felt in state capital Aizawl, where people rushed out of houses, officials said.

No damage to property or life has been reported till now and more details are awaited.

Earlier on November 7, a mild earthquake had hit Manipur. The tremors, measured 4.1 on the Richter scale, were felt at around 4.20 am in the Chandel district of the state.

(With Agency Inputs)

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

