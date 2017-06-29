close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

EC announces dates for vice presidential election; polling, counting of votes on August 5

The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced the dates and full schedule for holding election for the post of vice president.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 11:51
EC announces dates for vice presidential election; polling, counting of votes on August 5

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced the dates and full schedule for holding election for the post of vice president.

Making an announcement, CEC Nasim Zaidi said, ''Last date of filing nominations is July 18 and polls will be held on August 5.''

''Results will also be declared on August 5,'' the CEC said in a press conference.

After consultation with Centre, the EC has appointed Shamsher Sharif (Secretary General of Rajya Sabha) as Returning Officer for vice presidential polls, CEC Zaidi said.

The term of present incumbent Hamid Ansari, who has held the post for two consecutive terms, is coming to an end on August 10.

The electoral college which elects the Vice President, who is also the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, consists of elected and nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

The total strength of the two Houses is 790, but there are some vacancies.

The EC is also expected to announce the date of election to the Rajya Sabha seat from Goa.

Congress' Shantaram Naik is retiring on July 28 and the election to the seat will take place on July 21. The counting of votes will take place the same evening.

Naik, officials in EC said, will be able to cast his vote for the July 17 Presidential poll. 

With PTI inputs

TAGS

Vice Presidential electionVice presidential election datesscheduleElection CommissionNasim ZaidiHamid Ansari

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

WorldAsia

Bhutan protests to China over border road dispute

Australia-OceaniaWorld

Australia, United States begin their biggest joint military...

WorldAsia

Taliban kill two Afghan female police officers

Donald Trump creeps on Irish reporter during call with Ireland&#039;s PM, says she has a &#039;nice smile&#039; – Watch
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump creeps on Irish reporter during call with Irel...

AmericasWorld

Venezuela vows to fend off 'coup' after grenade...

Jammu and KashmirIndia

India downplays use of 'Indian-administered' Jamm...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video