EC announces dates for vice presidential election; polling, counting of votes on August 5

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced the dates and full schedule for holding election for the post of vice president.

Making an announcement, CEC Nasim Zaidi said, ''Last date of filing nominations is July 18 and polls will be held on August 5.''

''Results will also be declared on August 5,'' the CEC said in a press conference.

After consultation with Centre, the EC has appointed Shamsher Sharif (Secretary General of Rajya Sabha) as Returning Officer for vice presidential polls, CEC Zaidi said.

The term of present incumbent Hamid Ansari, who has held the post for two consecutive terms, is coming to an end on August 10.

The electoral college which elects the Vice President, who is also the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, consists of elected and nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

The total strength of the two Houses is 790, but there are some vacancies.

The EC is also expected to announce the date of election to the Rajya Sabha seat from Goa.

Congress' Shantaram Naik is retiring on July 28 and the election to the seat will take place on July 21. The counting of votes will take place the same evening.

Naik, officials in EC said, will be able to cast his vote for the July 17 Presidential poll.

