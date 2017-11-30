EC to order Rs 5,000 crore worth of EVMs, VVPATs soon

Agartala: Chief Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Jyoti has revealed that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 5,000 crore to the Election Commission to procure and install 40 lakh electronic voting machines and voter-verified paper audit trails at all polling centers ahead of assembly elections, as per a Supreme Court order.

He also announced that the final voter list of Tripura would be published by January 5, 2018.

The Chief Election Commissioner was on a two-day visit to Tripura on Tuesday and Wednesday to check for poll preparedness.

He said that the commission will look into the objections and the demands of various political parties and assured that all necessary steps will be taken for a free and fair election.He has also assured of full proof security during the polls in Tripura.