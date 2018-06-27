हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ED filed chargesheet against Asaram’s son Narayan Sai for bribing officials in rape case

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet in the money laundering case against Narayan Sai, son of self-styled godman and rape accused Asaram Bapu. The chargesheet has been filed by the agency in a court in Ahmedabad.

According to the chargesheet, Narayan Sai had made attempts to pay bribe to police personnel, judicial and medical officials to protect himself from getting named in a rape case. The Surat Police had filed a complaint in this regard naming Narayan Sai and seven other persons, including police officials.

Acting in the case, the police had recovered an amount of Rs 1 crore from Narayan Sai’s accomplices Uday Sangani, Dheeraj Patel and Chandu Bhai. They had also recovered an amount of Rs 7 crore from one Ketan Patel. The cops had further recovered Rs 10 lakh in cash from one Hitendra Singh.

The chargesheet claims that Narayan Sai had used the money to try to get 42 bags carrying proof against him replaced with other documents. He had also made attempts to influence changes in medical and police reports. He had also tried to avoid undergoing a narco test.

Narayan Sai was arrested by Delhi Police on December 4, 2013 while trying to cross the border of the national capital. He was in disguise when arrested by the police. Narayan Sai and his father Asaram have been accused of rape by sisters in Surat in Gujarat.

