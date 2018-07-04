हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Emirates Hindu meal row

Emirates Airline decides to continue Hindu meal option in menu after customers' feedback

Based on feedback from customers, Emirates confirms we'll continue to provide Hindu meal option, said the airline in a statement.

Emirates Airline decides to continue Hindu meal option in menu after customers&#039; feedback

Dubai-based Emirates Airline has done a u-turn on its decision to discontinue ‘Hindu meal’ service. The airline confirmed that acting on feedback from customers, it has decided to continue to provide the option for Hindu meal.

In a statement released in this regard, the airline said, “Based on feedback from customers, Emirates confirms we'll continue to provide Hindu meal option, to make it easier for our Hindu customers to identify and request this option.”

On Tuesday, the airline had issued a statement saying it had decided to discontinue the service. According to the statement, the decision to withdraw the Hindu meal option from its in-flight menu was taken following a review of the onboard products and services.

"As part of our continuous review of the products and services available to customers, Emirates can confirm that it will discontinue the 'Hindu' meal option. We constantly review our offering, taking into consideration customer uptake and feedback. This helps us improve service efficiencies," a spokesperson of Emirates Airline had said.

However, the airline had said that Hindu passengers would still be able to choose from a variety of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian regionally-inspired meals.

For its vegetarian travellers, Emirates offers a number of meal options such as Vegetarian Jain Meal, Indian Vegetarian Meal, Kosher meal and Non-Beef non-vegetarian options as well.

The airline serves Indian Vegetarian Meal (AVML) for vegetarian passengers. As per Khaleej Times, it incorporates flavours from the Indian sub-continent, and can contain all types of vegetables, fresh fruit, dried fruits, legumes, dairy products, tofu, cereal, grains and vegetarian gelatine, but it does not contain any type of meat or by-products, fish, shellfish, eggs or animal gelatine.

"Food and drink form an integral part of any Emirates flight experience and our menus are created by leading chefs to reflect the culture and preferences of Emirates' diverse customer base. We have a wide variety of special meals that can be ordered in advance to cater to our customers with medical or religious dietary requirements, including our Hindu customers," the airline said.

Tags:
Emirates Hindu meal rowEmirates AirlineHindu meal Emirates airlineHindu meal

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close