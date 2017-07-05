close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Emotional moment! PM Narendra Modi meets 26/11 child survivor Moshe Holtzberg in Israel

In a special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Moshe Holtzberg, the Israeli child who was just two years old when he lost his parents in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

﻿
Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 18:22

Tel Aviv: In a special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Moshe Holtzberg, the Israeli child who was just two years old when he lost his parents in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

He  also met Moshe's Indian nanny Sandra Samuels, who managed to escape with him from the Nariman House which came under attack by Pakistan-based LeT terrorists, and his grandparents Shimon and Yehudit Rosenberg.

Moshe was two when his parents Rivka and Gavriel Holtzberg, serving as emissaries of Chabad in Mumbai, were killed along with six others by terrorists at the Nariman House, also popularly known as Chabad House.

The Nariman House was one of the five places targeted by the terrorists, killing 166 people.

Moshe now lives in Afula, Israel, with his grandparents - Rabbi Shimon Rosenberg and his wife Yehudit Rosenberg. He now goes to a yeshiva (religious school). He is still very attached to his nanny Sandra who works in Jerusalem and joins the family over the weekends.

Israel honoured Sandra with an honorary citizenship in September 2010.

She works with young kids in Jerusalem during the week and joins the Rosenberg family in the north during the weekends.

PM Modi's decision to meet Moshe, now 11, along his grandparents was an emotional moment for the family.

Before the meeting PM Modi, Moshe's grandfather had said he wanted to do his grandson's 'bar mitvah', a ceremony performed for Jewish boys at the age of 13 which Indian scholars in Israel compare with upnayana or the thread ceremony, in Mumbai for which he would invite PM Modi. 

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

Narendra ModiModi in Israel26/11 terror atatckMumbai terror attack26/11 child survivorNariman houseMoshe HoltzbergIndiaIsraelIndo-Israel ties

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Emirates, Turkish Airlines say laptop ban lifted on US flights
WorldAsia

Emirates, Turkish Airlines say laptop ban lifted on US flig...

WorldAsia

North Korean nuclear problem can't be solved by force:...

Smartphone shipment to grow 5% globally in 2017: Gartner
Mobiles

Smartphone shipment to grow 5% globally in 2017: Gartner

Astronomers detect large quantity of methanol around Saturn moon Enceladus
Space

Astronomers detect large quantity of methanol around Saturn...

Jammu and Kashmir

War of words in JK Assembly over GST; Speaker expunges rema...

India &#039;misleading the public&#039; on Sikkim stand-off, says China
India

India 'misleading the public' on Sikkim stand-off...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video