close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

EU lawmaker condemns Amarnath terror attack

Seven pilgrims were killed and 19 injured in the attack.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 - 18:19

Brussels: European Parliament`s Chairman of the Delegation for Relations with India Geoffrey Van Orden on Friday condemned the July 10 terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims and called on Pakistan to cooperate with India in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

"This is a most atrocious crime which follows a series of terrorist attacks and other provocations designed to destabilise the political situation in Jammu & Kashmir," he said in a press release.

"We stand resolutely with India in her fight against terrorism and hope that those responsible will rapidly be brought to justice. We call upon the government of Pakistan to cooperate in this and to enhance its efforts to suppress terrorists and extremists and develop peaceful relations with India," said Van Orden who is a British Member of the European Parliament.

Seven pilgrims were killed and 19 injured in the attack.

TAGS

European ParliamentIndia Geoffrey Van OrdenTerror attackAmarnath pilgrimsPakistan

From Zee News

Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli forces near Bethlehem: Ministry
WorldAsia

Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli forces near Bet...

Maharashtra

CLP urges all Mizoram MLAs to vote for Meira Kumar

Maharashtra

Maharashtra: Three killed as car hits electricity pole

Calls for law change after consumers left in dark over Jio data leaks
Technology

Calls for law change after consumers left in dark over Jio...

China warns Botswana against Dalai Lama&#039;s visit
IndiaAsia

China warns Botswana against Dalai Lama's visit

World

Indonesia, Probolinggo, Bus accident, Arman Asmara Syarifud...

Ex-Soviet agent at meeting between Donald Trump Jr., Russian lawyer: NBC News
World

Ex-Soviet agent at meeting between Donald Trump Jr., Russia...

World

Man confesses to killing four in Pennsylvania: Attorney

Delhi

Delhi Police files chargesheet against Dinakaran aide

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Picking up the pieces to rebuild and restore normalcy in Mosul

Sikkim stand-off: Unlike Beijing, New Delhi is showing strategic maturity

DNA Edit | Not rebels, terrorists...but western media plays a wily game

ICC Women's World Cup: It is time for Indian middle order to stand-up and be counted

The bullet-riddled message