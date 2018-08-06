Even if you slit our throat, we'll be Muslims: Owaisi on youth's beard forcibly shaved off in Gurugram

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that even if their throats are slit, they will continue to be Muslims. Owaisi's statement comes after there were reports that a Muslim man was forcibly shaved off in Haryana.

"A Muslim man's beard was shaved off. Those who did it, I am telling them and their fathers, even if you slit our throat, we'll be Muslims," he told news agency ANI. Owaisi further said, "We'll convert you to Islam and will make you keep a beard."

On Thursday, unidentified persons allegedly shaved off a Muslim youth's beard in Sector 29 Gurugram. Yunus entered into a verbal fight with a couple of unknown persons. Following the altercation, the group forcibly cut off his beard.

According to media reports, the incident took place inside a saloon. The youth was dragged to a nearby saloon by the miscreants where the beard was shaved off.

The victim registered a First Information Report in Sector 29 Gurugram Police Station. A police investigation has been initiated.