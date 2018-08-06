हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asaduddin Owaisi

Even if you slit our throat, we'll be Muslims: Owaisi on youth's beard forcibly shaved off in Gurugram

Unidentified persons allegedly shaved off a Muslim youth's beard in Sector 29 Gurugram on Thursday.

Even if you slit our throat, we&#039;ll be Muslims: Owaisi on youth&#039;s beard forcibly shaved off in Gurugram

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that even if their throats are slit, they will continue to be Muslims. Owaisi's statement comes after there were reports that a Muslim man was forcibly shaved off in Haryana.

"A Muslim man's beard was shaved off. Those who did it, I am telling them and their fathers, even if you slit our throat, we'll be Muslims," he told news agency ANI. Owaisi further said, "We'll convert you to Islam and will make you keep a beard."

On Thursday, unidentified persons allegedly shaved off a Muslim youth's beard in Sector 29 Gurugram. Yunus entered into a verbal fight with a couple of unknown persons. Following the altercation, the group forcibly cut off his beard.

According to media reports, the incident took place inside a saloon. The youth was dragged to a nearby saloon by the miscreants where the beard was shaved off.

The victim registered a First Information Report in Sector 29 Gurugram Police Station. A police investigation has been initiated.

Tags:
Asaduddin OwaisiMuslim youthGurugramHaryana

Must Watch