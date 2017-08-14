close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Ex-AIIMS chief is Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University

M. C. Misra holds the record for the maximum number of endocrine surgeries in the country for adrenal glad tumours.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 16:23

New Delhi: Former Director of AIIMS M.C. Misra has joined as the new Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University of Medical Sciences and Technology (MGUMST), Jaipur.

The medical institution is among the biggest private medical colleges in India.

Misra, among India`s top general surgeons who served the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for three decades, will also hold the position of Director for Surgical Disciplines at the university.

"After superannuation from AIIMS, I strongly felt that I cannot reconcile to retirement doing nothing. I also somewhere deep down feel God willing that I have at least 25 more years to lead a productive life. I considered that MGUMST will give me that opportunity to continue to pursue my passion of institution and nation building," Misra told IANS on Monday.

Misra holds the record for the maximum number of endocrine surgeries in the country for adrenal glad tumours.

TAGS

AIIMSVice Chancellormedicalcollege

From Zee News

India

Pak violates ceasefire ahead of I-Day, no casualty

Uttar Pradesh

Four killed, six soldiers missing in Uttarakhand floods

Gorakhpur Airport closed, flights cancelled as runway gets flooded
Uttar PradeshIndia

Gorakhpur Airport closed, flights cancelled as runway gets...

China-Pak have always stood by each other:Chinese vice premier
WorldAsia

China-Pak have always stood by each other:Chinese vice prem...

World

Yemeni man executed for rape, murder of 4-year-old

World

Korea tensions ease slightly as US officials play down war...

World

Court finds defrauding Islamic State is a crime in Germany

Grenade attack by terrorists in J&amp;K&#039;s Budgam, 4 security personnel injured
Jammu and Kashmir

Grenade attack by terrorists in J&K's Budgam, 4 s...

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan warns of massive protests if Article 62 amended
WorldAsia

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan warns of mass...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Gorakhpur hospital tragedy: Symptom of a deeper malaise

DNA Edit: Accountability should extend beyond docs

Scripting India's Urban Affairs

DNA Edit: The loneliness of Sharad Yadav

In building societies, freedom is pitted against family values