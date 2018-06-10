हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ex-NIA chief Sharad Kumar appointed vigilance commissioner in CVC

Sharad Kumar, a 1979-batch IPS officer of the Haryana cadre, retired in September 2017 after heading the National Investigation Agency for over four years.

Representational image (Pic courtesy: www.cvc.nic.in)

New Delhi: Former NIA chief Sharad Kumar was on Sunday appointed vigilance commissioner in the probity watchdog CVC, officials said.

The 62-year-old Kumar, a 1979-batch IPS officer of the Haryana cadre, retired in September last year after heading the National Investigation Agency, an anti-terror probe organisation, for over four years.

According to an official order, Kumar has been appointed vigilance commissioner in the Central Vigilance Commission for a term of four years or till he attains the age of 65.

The post was lying vacant since February.

According to the rules, Kumar's tenure will come to an end in October 2020.

The Commission comprises central vigilance commissioner and two vigilance commissioners. 

At present, KV Chowdary is the CVC and T M Bhasin is the other vigilance commissioner. 

Ex-NIA chiefSharad KumarVigilance CommissionerCVCNDA govt

