Ex-Pakistan minister Rehman Malik targets PM Narendra Modi with 'next PM' Rahul Gandhi's video

After India called off talks foreign secretary level talks with Pakistan, several leaders of the neighbouring country have been vocal in attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pakistani senator and former interior minister Rehman Malik even used a video of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi from a recent press conference on Rafale deal to target the PM.

Calling Rahul the 'next Prime Minister' of the country, he replied to a tweet saying: "Rahul is your next PM as he is talking sense in his pressers.PM Modi is scared of him."

Tweeting out a video of Rahul, Malik wrote: "My dear abusers .Watch this presser of Rahul Gandhi - will u also abuse him .He is ur leader and he is also saying the same what I Said .I hope u all have some decency to say sorry to me after watching it."

My dear abusers .Watch this presser of Rahul Gandhi - will u also abuse him .He is ur leader and he is also saying the same what I Said .I hope u all have some decency to say sorry to me after watching it . https://t.co/0T0wZK5VCu

Rahul Gandhi press conference. — Senator Rehman Malik (@SenRehmanMalik) September 22, 2018

In the video, Rahul can be heard claiming that former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar had no idea that PM Modi had "changed" the Rafale contract as ge was buying fish from a shop in Goa when the deal was signed.

Before posting Rahul's video, Malik had claimed that he will expose PM Modi. "Let us not abuse PM Modi I will make them cry with the exposures of their misdeeds with his own ppl and other countries. Trust me I will make hard evidence public agst them (sic)," he had tweeted.

Sir Rahul is your next PM as he is talking sense in his https://t.co/X9nXFsfm71 Modi is scared of him. https://t.co/6ov0zXomNI — Senator Rehman Malik (@SenRehmanMalik) September 23, 2018

He later said: "I am glad that my few tweets have shaken up whole India last night and some Indians earlier were not aware of the misdeeds of their PM. & the terrorist background of RSS. Some Indian minds have big storage of abuses and they display their skill well on twitter."

In his tweets, Malik also targeted Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat and called him 'lazy'.