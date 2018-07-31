हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Operation Pitch Black

Ex Pitch Black 2018: IAF shares stunning video of SU30MKI & C-130 J aircraft's historic flight in RAAF Australia

Responding to IAF's tweet, the Royal Australian Air Force wrote back: "Well said @IAF_MCC! Thanks for sharing our skies"

Screengrab (IAF Twitter)

DARWIN (AUSTRALIA): The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday shared a stunning video of SU30MKI and C-130J aircraft undertaking their maiden flight operations from Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) base in Darwin, Australia, a day before. 

Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, a military transport aircraft, and four fighter planes Sukhoi Su-30MKI are a part of the IAF contingent taking part in the multinational air exercise - Ex Pitch Black 2018. 

A Garud team and an X C-17 are also the part of the Indian contingent in Australia, being led by Group Captain CUV Rao. 

Sharing the video on Twitter and Youtube, the IAF wrote: “#ExPitchBlack18 : IAF makes HISTORY - SU30MKI & C-130J aircraft undertook Maiden Flying Operations at Darwin, Australia, 30 Jul 18. The closer we bond...The harder we train...The tighter we team...The better we fight...Let the bridges we build join us in strength.”

Responding to IAF's tweet, the Royal Australian Air Force wrote back: “Well said @IAF_MCC! Thanks for sharing our skies”

The inspiring video shows the aircraft being prepped for the flight by the IAF team. In the background is a song called Titanium, by French DJ-cum-music producer David Guetta, featuring vocals by Australian artiste Sia.

With over 140 aircraft and 4000 personnel from 16 countries, Operation Pitch Black in Australia is one of the biggest exercises of its kinds. Officially inaugurated on Friday, the exercise will be on till August 17. 

The IAF has been at the centre of the exercise as it looks to build on regional partnerships, improve interoperability between nations and promote regional stability. 

In a previous statement, the IAF said, "The exercise will provide unique opportunity for exchange of knowledge and experience with these nations in a dynamic warfare environment. Participation in multinational air exercise assumes importance in view of the continued engagement of the IAF with friendly foreign countries." 

The other countries participating in the exercise are - apart from hosts Australia - are France (New Caledonia), Singapore, Indonesia, US, Thailand, Malaysia, Canada, Germany, Netherlands and New Zealand.

