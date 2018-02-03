‘Exam Warriors’, book written by PM Narendra Modi for students, launched

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar on Saturday launched 'Exam Warriors' - a book written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for students.

Javadekar, in the book release event, was accompanied by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar & EAM Sushma Swaraj launch 'Exam Warriors', a book written by PM Narendra Modi for students pic.twitter.com/ug4cNeDaXS — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2018

PM Modi has often reached out to students during his Mann ki Baat radio show. Since the inception of the show, he has, on many occasions, talked about the challenges faced by students and even encouraged them to overcome those challenges.

The Prime Minister has written the book for students who battle stress and anxiety during examinations. The book talks about the ways in which students can tackle the stress.

The book has been titled ‘Exam Warriors’ and mentions various means such as practicing yoga. The book has been brought out by publishing major Penguin.

It lays special stress on the challenges faced by students who appear for class 10 and class 12 board examination. Modi, in his book, talks about why knowledge should be given priority over marks secured in examinations.

The book, which has been conceptualised by PM Modi himself, would encourage students to take up education in a manner that would strengthen and build their future.