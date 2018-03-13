How Pakistan shelters Dawood Ibrahim, Farooq Takla reveals in a Zee News Exclusive

(Reporting by Sanjay Singh and Rakesh Trivedi)

New Delhi: India's repeated charge that Pakistan has been providing shelter to terrorist and D-Company boss Dawood Ibrahim was vindicated when close aide Farooq Takla - arrested from Delhi airport last week - revealed to investigation agencies the details of his residence, safehouse, and his security contingent which is managed by Pakistan Rangers.

Sources have told Zee News that Takla confessed to Pakistan Rangers providing security cover to Dawood and his family in and around his bunglow in Karachi's posh Clifton locality. He then goes on to elaborate on how the dreaded terrorist - accused of masterminding the 1993 Bombay blasts - is whisked away to a safehouse each time a foreign VVIP arrives in the country or when Indian government increases international pressure on Pakistan. The safehouse too is strategically located in an area called 'Anda Group of Islands' and none except Dawood and his wife are permitted in and around the area. Officials in the Pakistani establishment use a special frequency to speak with the Don. And while Pakistan Rangers deploy security personnel here as well, Pakistan's Coast Guard conducts regular patrols to not just ensure safety for Dawood but also a safe passage to Dubai if and when required.

Takla has further revealed that the Pakistani establishment is capable of ferrying Dawood to Dubai's safety in under six hours in the face of threats and that he was responsible for handling matters for Dawood once he reached UAE. He has confessed that he not only received Dawood in Dubai once under such a scenario but also transported him to other locations here. He said Dawood faced threats from elements within Pakistan and that a local gang and Chotta Rajan's gang made separate attempts on his life between 2000 and 2005.

Takla, meanwhile in Dubai, used to drive taxis in Dubai to evade authorities and has two sons there - one has completed his post graduation and the other is studying commerce. He added that it was always his wish breathe his last in India where his ailing mother lives with his brother. And while Takla's arrest does shed light on the modus operandi of D-Company boss, it is learnt that Takla has also claimed Indian authorities would never be able to bring Dawood back to India.