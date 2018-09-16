हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Exclusive

Exclusive: Prashant Kishor’s message to I-PAC on his political debut with JDU

Master election strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday made his political debut as he joined the Janata Dal United. The man, who founded the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), gave a message to the members of the organisation before making the move.

Here’s Prashant Kishor’s message to I-PAC:

Hi, in matter of few hours, I would be partially subsuming myself and whatever little together we have assiduously build over last many years....hopefully to build something much bigger and better. 

I must admit, despite having the comfort of being amongst people who I trust most and in the setting that is almost like my own, I am having a bit of nerves. Maybe normal but still....thought worth sharing. 

I believe for all the thinking, assessing, planning etc there comes a time when we have to submit ourselves our destinies and the designs of the almighty.

I take this opportunity to thank each one of you who have opted to walk with me through this exciting and nerve wrecking experience over last few years. 

Also seeking your best wishes to be able to live upto your expectations and faith in me. I pray to God for your lifelong association and success that brings meaningful change not only in our lives but all around US and beyound. Thank you!

Kishor on Sunday joined the JDU in Patna in the presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the party's national executive meeting.

Ahead of joining the JDU, The master strategist had tweeted that he was "excited" to start his new journey. He took to microblogging site Twitter, saying, "Excited to start my new journey from Bihar!".

Prashant Kishor has handled election campaigns for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Later, the IPAC handled the campaigns of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during 2015 Bihar Assembly elections and for Captain Amarinder Singh in Punjab in 2017.

 

