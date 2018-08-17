हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Exercise Pitch Black 2018

Exercise Pitch Black 2018: IAF shares pictures on last day at Australia's Darwin

The IAF posted pictures of the IAF contingent and their interaction on the last day with Royal Thai Air Force, French Air Force and Royal Malaysian Air Force at Darwin, Australia.

Exercise Pitch Black 2018: IAF shares pictures on last day at Australia&#039;s Darwin

On the last day of flying for the exercise Pitch Black 2018, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday took to Twitter describing the experience before the de-induction of the IAF contingent.

The IAF posted pictures of the IAF contingent and their interaction on the last day with Royal Thai Air Force, French Air Force and Royal Malaysian Air Force at Darwin, Australia. The IAF said that the contingent was visited by participants from friendly forces.

The pictures of the French Air Force and the Royal Thai Air Force with the Su-30MKI was also posted by the IAF. Su-30MKI is a twinjet multirole air superiority fighter developed by Russia's Sukhoi and built under licence by India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the IAF.

A picture of the maintenance and the technical crew with the fighter jets at the backdrop was also posted.

Posting a picture of the IAF shaking hands and interacting with the Royal Malaysian Air Force, the IAF tweeted saying, "We are working together as a Team - Learning & Complementing Each Other!!!"

In a picture, the IAF gave a glimpse of the last mission of the SU-30MKI in the Pitch Black exercise. In a video, pilots were seen walking towards the aircraft and then boarding it.

The IAF contingent will de-induct from Australia on August 18.

Tags:
Exercise Pitch Black 2018Indian Air ForceIAFAustraliaDarwin

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close