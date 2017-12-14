Exit Polls 2017 predict BJP win in Gujarat, clean sweep in Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi: The BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its national president Amit Shah is expected to win big in Gujarat where it has been in power for the past 22 years, according to most of the exit polls. The saffron party is expected to make an impressive comeback in Himachal Pradesh where incumbent Congress is most likely to be shown the door this time, said most of the exit polls conducted today.

Majority of the exit polls today predicted that the BJP, riding on the Narendra Modi wave, will do exceptionally well in the two states. BJP, which is expected to get a clear majority in Gujarat, will have to face some embarrassment too as it is not likely to cross its 2012 tally of 115 seats as against Congress's 61. Others had won 6 seats. Interestingly, BJP chief Amit Shah had boasted ahead of the polls that his party will win 150+ seats in Gujarat this time. This may not come true for BJP in Gujarat. The exit poll predictions for the two states have also dashed the hopes of Rahul Gandhi-powered Congress, which had made tall claims of winning big in the two states during the high-decibel election campaigning in the two states.

However, in some consolation for Rahul Gandhi, who is set to formally take over the reins of his party on December 16, the Congress is most likely to improve its tally in Gujarat this time by winning more number of seats it won in 2012.

Also Read: Exit polls 2017: Gujarat and Himachal - complete analysis

In order to form a government in Gujarat, a party has to win 92 seats.

In Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 68 seats, BJP is expected to make a comeback. The aggregate - the poll of exit polls - shows the BJP winning 49 of the hill state's 68 seats, implying a defeat for Congress. Throughout the campaigning in two states, BJP-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress led by its president-elect Rahul Gandhi were locked in a bitter, high-stakes political battle. The elections in Himachal Pradesh were a battle of prestige for veteran Congress and incumbent Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and BJP veteran Prem Kumar Dhumal.

Here are the findings of different exit polls: -

Gujarat

VMR projects a big win for the BJP in Gujarat with 109 seats. The Congress, it predicts, will win 70 seats while others will win the rest three.

CSDS Exit poll predicts a clear majority for BJP in the keenly-contested Assembly polls in Gujarat. According to the survey, BJP is set to retain Gujarat with 117 seats while Congress may win only 64 seats. The saffron party is likely to secure 49 per cent vote share while the Congress may manage only 41 percent.

CNX survey also says the BJP will retain power in Gujarat. It has predicted 110-120 seats for the saffron party and 65-75 seats for the Congress, others 2-4.

Region-wise prediction for Gujarat

CSDS Exit poll

North Gujarat: BJP is likely to secure 49 percent vote share in the region, Congress will get somewhere around 42 percent. With this, BJP is winning 32-38 seats while Congress is getting 16-22 seats.

South Gujarat: Out of 35 seats in South Gujarat region, a clean sweep for BJP has been predicted. The saffron party is likely to get 21-27 seats with 52 percent vote share. Congress is like to win 9-13 seats with 40 percent vote share.

Saurashtra-Kutch: Exit poll predicted 49 percent vote share for BJP and 41 percent for Congress. With this vote share BJP may get 31-37 seats, Congress is likely to win 16-22.

Central Gujarat: BJP- 21-27 seats (47 percent vote share; Congress- 13-19 seats (42 percent vote share)

CVoter

BJP is likely to win 108 seats, while Congress is expected to win 74

BJP expected to win 37/54 seats in Saurashtra, 17/54 for INC+. Others are likely to get 0/54

BJP likely to get 13/32 seats in North Gujarat. 19/32 seats for INC+. Others 0/32 seats

BJP is predicted to win 39/63 seats in central Gujarat. 24/63 seats for INC+. Others get 0/63

Republic TV predicts a win for the Modi-powered BJP in Gujarat. The ruling party is likely to get 108 seats.

Axis My India Poll says BJP will win 99-113 seats, whereas the Congress party will win 68-82 seats.

Must Read: Axis exit poll predicts win in Gujarat, landslide victory in Himachal Pradesh for BJP

India TV says BJP will win 49-61 seats, whereas the Congress will win 29-37 seats in the first phase of Gujarat elections.

Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh, BJP is expected to register a landslide victory, if exit polls predictions come alive. The halfway mark in the 68 seat Himachal Pradesh assembly is 35.

Axis exit poll predicts BJP to register an emphatic win in Himachal Pradesh. BJP is projected to win 51 sets, Congress 17, Others 0.

The Chanakya exit poll says that the BJP will form a majority government in Himachal Pradesh winning 55 (+/-7) seats while the Congress would be brought down to 13 (+/-7). As far as vote percentages are concerned, Chanakya shows 51% of voters in Himachal Pradesh voted for the BJP. The Congress seems only to have secured only 38% votes, while others won 11% votes.

VMR exit poll shows the BJP will win 51 seats, while Congress will be reduced to only 17.

CNX exit poll says the BJP will wrest power from the Congress with 42-52 seats, while the Grand Old Party will be reduced to 18-24 seats.

CSDS seat projection for Himachal Pradesh:- BJP: 38, Congress: 29, Others: 1.

CVoter seat projection for Himachal Pradesh:- BJP: 41, Congress: 25, Others: 2

CVoter vote share projection for Himachal Pradesh: BJP: 47.6%, Congress: 44.0%, Others: 8.3%.