हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Explosion in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam, 3 injured

The incident comes barely hours after a SOG policeman was killed in an encounter with terrorists that broke out near Batamaloo area on Sunday, early morning. 

Explosion in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Budgam, 3 injured
File photo

Srinagar: Three people were injured after an explosion occurred in Tosa Maidan of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Sunday. All the injured have, meanwhile, been admitted to the hospital. An investigation has been initiated.

"A mysterious blast occurred in Budgam's Tosa Maidan. The three injured were taken to Sub District Hospital, Khag and two of them were later referred to JVC hospital, Srinagar. One of the injured is critical. Police have taken cognizance," Senior Superintendent of Police, Budgam told news agency ANI.

The incident comes barely hours after a Special Operations Group policeman was killed in an encounter which broke out early morning between the terrorists and security forces near Batamaloo area. 

Three others - a Jammu and Kashmir police personnel and two CRPF jawans have sustained injuries, following the encounter.

Based on specific information about the presence of terrorists in Diyarwani in Batamaloo area of the city, security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area. The internet services which were suspended in the city as a precautionary measure, have been restored.

However, it is yet to be ascertained if the explosion has any link with that of the encounter operation.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirBudgamTosa Maidan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close