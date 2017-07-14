NIA should probe the security lapse incident of UP assembly: CM Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: While speaking in Uttar Pradesh Assembly over the major security lapse inside the Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that he will ask NIA to probe the incident. "Strict action will be taken against the accused, it was an attempt of terror attack. This explosive can't be traced normally until & unless some one gets the knowledge of it," the Chief Minister said.

Adityanath also asked legislator to not bring mobile phones inside the Assembly rather they should carry books. He also urged leaders to co-operate into the matter.

On the other hand, speaker Hridaya Narain Dixit while addressing the assembly said that they are ready to face the challenge.

Earlier on July 12, 150 grams of white powder Pentaerythritol tetranitrate (​PETN) - a powerful explosive was detected near Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary’s seat wrapped in a plastic bag.

Reportedly, Police have arrested a man identified as Farhan Ahmad, who hails from Deoria. As per the reports, he had threatened to blow up the UP Assembly on August 15.