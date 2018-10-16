हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Facing heat over former MP’s son brandishing gun, Hyatt hotel issues statement

Pic Courtesy: hyatt.com

Delhi’s Hyatt Regency hotel is in the line of fire over the incident of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Rakesh Pandey’s son brandishing a gun outside the hotel. The incident, which was caught on camera, reportedly occurred on October 14.

While the Delhi Police registered a case under the Arms Act against former BSP MP’s son Ashish Pandey, it also questioned the hotel authorities over allegedly not reporting the incident to the police.

Special Joint Commissioner, Delhi Police, said, “We have asked the 5-star hotel authorities why they did not report the incident to the police.”

Reacting to it, the hotel released a statement, assuring support and cooperation in any further investigation into the case. It, however, asserted that adequate security measures are already in place in the hotel premises.

The statement read, “At Hyatt Regency Delhi and Hyatt Hotels and Resorts across the world, the safety and security of our guests is our primary concern. To that end, we employ a wide range of physical security measures and security protocols customised to the needs and the environment in which each hotel is operating. We take the incident that occurred at Hyatt Regency Delhi on seriously and have been working with the local police authorities on the same. We assure our support and will continue to fully cooperate with the authorities in reference to any further investigation on this matter.”

The police has taken suo moto cognizance of the incident. Delhi Police Special Joint CP said, "During an argument between two groups, a man threatened others with a gun. An FIR has been registered."

The officer also said that the Delhi Police is in touch with the Lucknow Police and assured that the accused will soon be arrested.

Meanwhile, a lookout cicular has been issued for the former BSP MP's son.

