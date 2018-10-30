Family of cameraman, who was killed by Naxals, to get Rs 15 lakh; job for wife

Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has announced a compensation of Rs 15 lakh and job to the wife of the Doordarshan cameraman who was killed in the line of duty in a Maoist attack in poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

In his condolence message on Twitter, the Information and Broadcasting (I and B) Minister "strongly" condemned the attack on Doordarshan (DD) News crew in the Maoist-affected Dantewada.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of our cameraman Achyuta Nanda Sahu and two jawans of CRPF. These insurgents will not weaken our resolve. We will prevail," he said.

He later told reporters that Rs 15 lakh would be given to the family of the cameraman, who worked for the organisation owned by government’s Prasar Bharati. The minister also promised a job to his wife.

A senior official at Prasar Bharati said: "Despite hostile environment in some parts of the country, DD News has been bringing in reportage from ground zero from all over the country."

He said DD and the I & B Ministry stood committed to the welfare of its employees under all circumstances.

A senior officer of DD News is accompanying the family members of the deceased cameraman to Raipur for bringing the body back to Delhi.

The Chhattisgarh government is providing all assistance, he said.