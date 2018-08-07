हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
M Karunanidhi

Family tree of M Karunanidhi, DMK patriarch and Tamil Nadu’s Kalaignar

While Karunanidhi's rivalry with AIADMK’s J Jayalalithaa remained the highlight of his political career, his personal life and family have also been the focal point of news on several occasions.

Muthuvel Karunanidhi, popular as Kalaignar, had been at the helm of DMK for the past five decades. While his rivalry with AIADMK’s J Jayalalithaa remained the highlight of his political career, his personal life and family have also been the focal point of news on several occasions. The rivalry for the top party post between his sons – MK Stalin and MK Alagiri – has often grabbed headlines, even as his daughter Kanimozhi also captured news space due to allegations of her involvement in 2G scam.

The DMK patriarch, who breathed his last at 6.10 pm on Tuesday, married three times. His three wives were Padmavathi, Dayalu Ammal and Rajathiammal.

Here’s a look at the sons and daughters of the DMK strongman:

MK Muthu

MK Muthu is the eldest son of Karunanidhi. He was born to Karunanidhi’s first wife Padmavathi, who is no more. Muthu did not follow the political path of his father. Instead, he chose to follow Kalaignar's first love – acting and movies. He began his acting career in 1970 and reportedly worked in eight Tamil films. Some of his films were scripted by Karunanidhi himself.

He, however, did not have a successful filmy career and eventually had a fallout with his father, following which he joined hands with the AIADMK, apparently because he idolised MGR.

MK Alagiri

Alagiri, one of the most controversial figures in the family, was born to Karunanidhi’s second wife Dayalu Ammal. Alagiri has often been in news over fallouts with his father Karunanidhi and brother MK Stalin. The intensity of the rivalry even compelled Karunanidhi to divide the control of DMK geographically. Alagiri was moved to Madurai, and given the control of DMK affairs in southern Tamil Nadu. He reportedly carved a fiefdom in the region and has often been blamed for politics of intimidation. There have also been reports of violent clashes between the supporters of Alagiri and Stalin.

MK Stalin

Stalin, born to Dayalu Ammal, is currently the working president of the DMK and has always been considered the political successor of Karunanidhi. His first stint in politics came with his arrest during the Emergency. Following his arrest, he maintained a steady rise within the DMK and went on to constitute the youth wing of the party in 1980. He was also chosen the mayor of Chennai in 1996. He is currently the leader of opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Selvi

Selvi was also born to the second wife of Karunanidhi. Married to Murasoli Maran’s brother Selvam, she has refrained from taking the political path. She lives with her family in Bengaluru and reportedly runs several businesses.

MK Thamizharasu

Though he has appeared in some election campaigns for the DMK, Thamizharasu has remained outside active politics. He is a businessman by profession and is into film distribution and real estate.

Kanimozhi

Kanimozhi is Karunanidhi’s daughter from his third wife, Rajathiammal. Currently a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, Kanimozhi is considered an important power centre in the DMK. However, Kanimozhi initially did not want to get into active politics and instead, desired to make it big as a literary figure. She is the chief of DMK’s wing for Art, Literature and Rationalism, and is considered Karunanidhi’s “literary heir”. She has worked as a sub editor with The Hindu. She was also named as an accused in the alleged 2G scam, but was later acquitted in the case.

