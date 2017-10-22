Farhan Akhtar, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao engage in war of words on Twitter over 'Mersal'

Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao engaged in a war of words on Twitter on Sunday.

Taking a dig at Rao over his remarks that most Indian film stars have "very low IQ and very low general knowledge", Farhan tweeted - "How dare you, sir?" - and tagged the BJP leader.

He added - "And to all film people in his ranks... Here's what he thinks of you. Shame sir."

Responding to the actor, Rao posted on Twitter - "Farhan ji, expressing an opinion is not a dare. Respect stars for work. Please do take criticism in stride. No intolerance please."

Farhan ji, Expressing an opinion is not a dare. Respect stars4work. Pl do take criticism in stride. No intolerance please!!@FarOutAkhtar https://t.co/Fn1igWvKHi — GVL Narasimha Rao (@GVLNRAO) October 22, 2017

Farhan's comment was in reaction to an interview Rao gave to a TV channel over the ongoing controversy on Tamil film 'Mersal' that has scenes critical of the GST and the Digital India initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rao, criticising the movie and its makers in the TV interview, had said, "In any case, most of our film stars have very low IQ, very low general knowledge."

'Mersal', Tamil actor Vijay's Diwali release, is in the news after the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded removal of specific dialogues which take a dig at GST and digital India.

Politicians, including Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and DMK leader MK Stalin, apart from actor Kamal Haasan, slammed the BJP's attempt to muzzle criticism regarding its policies.

Directed by Atlee, 'Mersal' stars Vijay in the roles of a village head, a doctor and a magician.

(With IANS inputs)