Feeling frightened and victimised: IAS officers take on Arvind Kejriwal, say 'we are not on strike'

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, alongwith Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, is sitting at the office of LG for past one week, demanding him to direct IAS officers to end their 'strike' and approve doorstep delivery scheme of his government. 

Pic courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Asserting that they were 'being used for political ends', IAS officers on Sunday said that they were not on strike as claimed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. They also said that all files were being moved and that they were feeling frightened and victimised.

"I would like to inform that we are not on strike. The information that IAS officers in Delhi are on strike is completely false and baseless. We are attending meetings, all departments are doing their works. We are sometimes also working on holidays, all work is being done, all files are being moved... Reports over how desilting of drains has been hampered due to our so-called strike is also not true,"Manisha Saxena, IAS, said.

"We are only accountable to the law. We are completely apolitical and neutral. We have never been required to come out and clarify our stand ," she added.

Another IAS officer, Transport Commissioner Varsha Joshi, said, "I have been targeted by social media handles of a certain political party in an unfair manner. The way we have been forced to do certain jobs is not righ... We are feeling frightened and victimised, we are being used for political ends, we are here only for work... All files are being moved... Work not being hampered... Shocked and scared after chief secretary's 'assault'."

Kejriwal alongwith his deputy Manish Sisodia, ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, is sitting at the office of Lt Governor Anil Baijal for past one week, demanding him to direct IAS officers to end their 'strike' and approve doorstep delivery scheme of his government. 

The Delhi CM on Saturday alleged that there is de facto president's rule in Delhi because of what the AAP government describes as an ongoing IAS officers' 'strike'. In response to a tweet about IAS officers 'withdrawing from work', Kejriwal tweeted, "I agree. It is de facto president's rule in Delhi through IAS strike."

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP on Sunday accused Kejriwal of resorting to a "political stunt" in a bid to form an "anti-BJP, anti-Narendra Modi" front in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha election. 

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, who is sitting on an indefinite hunger strike at the CM's office in the Delhi secretariat, wrote an "open letter" to Kejriwal, asking him to look beyond "political interests" and resume work, along with his ministers.

(With PTI inputs)

