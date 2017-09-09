'Fire and Forget' anti-tank guided missile 'Nag' successfully test-fired
Picture courtesy: Twitter/Prasar Bharati
New Delhi: In fresh trials, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully test-fired the indigenously developed Anti-tank Guided Missile (ATGM) 'Nag'.
The missile was tested in a desert in the western sector of Rajasthan on Friday.
ATGM Nag successfully hit both targets under different ranges and conditions with very high accuracy as desired by the armed forces, ANI reported.