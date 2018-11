A fire broke out at Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) building in the national capital on Tuesday evening. The fire broke out at the fourth and the fifth floors of the building.

At least five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. A call about the fire was received at 6.18 pm.

No injury or casualty has been reported so far, an official told news agency PTI, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.