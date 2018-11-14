हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dharma Guardian 2018

First India-Japan joint military exercise concludes

IANS Photo

Kolkata: The first joint military exercise of Indian and Japanese armies concluded in Mizoram on Wednesday, a defence statement said.

The two-week exercise 'Dharma Guardian 2018' commenced on November 1 at Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School, Vairengte with India describing it as a significant step towards fostering military and diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Emphasis was laid on enhancing tactical skills to fight against global terrorism and on increasing interoperability between forces of both countries, the statement said

"The primary focus of the exercise was to train and equip the contingents to undertake joint counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations in urban and semi urban terrain," the statement said.

The contingents honed their tactical and technical skills in a wide spectrum of counter-insurgency operations including joint training on weapons and equipment, field training exercise and handling of improved explosive devices, it said.

Commanders at various levels from both sides were exercised to work in close coordination to receive and collate information jointly, plan operations and issue suitable orders to respective integrated groups.

The Japanese contingent was represented by 32nd Infantry Battalion, while the Indian side was represented by 6/1 Gorkha Rifles.

Approximately one platoon strength each of the battalions participated in the exercise.

