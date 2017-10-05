close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

First three women Air Force fighter pilots to be commissioned in December

The Indian Air Force is set to get its first three women fighter pilots commissioned in December 2017, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said on Thursday. Flying Officers Bhawana Kanth, Avani Chaturvedi and Mohana Singh are the first women pilots in IAF’s history who will be getting the honour of flying fighter jets like the Sukhoi and Tejas. The trio was inducted into the force in 2016. 

﻿
Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 13:51
First three women Air Force fighter pilots to be commissioned in December

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force is set to get its first three women fighter pilots commissioned in December 2017, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said on Thursday. Flying Officers Bhawana Kanth, Avani Chaturvedi and Mohana Singh are the first women pilots in IAF’s history who will be getting the honour of flying fighter jets like the Sukhoi and Tejas. The trio was inducted into the force in 2016. 

Bhawna Kanth:

She was inclined towards joining the NDA but since women were not allowed there, she completed her engineering in Medical Electronics stream from BMS College of Engineering in Bengaluru. While she was placed with IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), she qualified for IAF through a Short Service Commission examination. She also tried her luck with modelling during her college days.

IAF

Photo: Avani Chaturvedi, Bhavana Kanth and Mohana Singh with the then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar after they were inducted in the Indian Air Force

Avani Chaturvedi: 

Born at Satna in Madhya Pradesh, Avani's father is an executive engineer while her mother is a homemaker. She completed her BTech in Computer Science from Banasthali University in Jaipur. Belonging to an Army background, Avani was always inclined towards joining the armed forces. Her flying experience in the flying club of her college inspired her to join the IAF. 

Mohana Singh:

Mohana hails from Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan. She pursued BTech in electronics and communication engineering at the Global Institute of Management and Emerging Technologies in Amritsar. She had completed her schooling from the Air Force School. Her father is serving in IAF and her grandfather was a flight gunner in the Aviation Research Centre.

While the trio will make history by being commisioned into the IAF in December, they will soon be joined by Rashi Raina, Shivangi Singh and Pratibha, who are being trained on Kiran Mark-II aircraft at the Air Force Station Hakimpet. The new entrants in the club will be commissioned into the IAF after the completion of their training.

TAGS

IAFIndian Air ForceWomen pilotsAir Chief Marshal BS DhanoaBhawana KanthAvani ChaturvediMohana Singh

From Zee News

Bezel-less Honor9i with four cameras in India for Rs 17,999
Mobiles

Bezel-less Honor9i with four cameras in India for Rs 17,999...

LG approves Delhi government&#039;s higher education loan scheme
Delhi

LG approves Delhi government's higher education loan s...

Karnataka

Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar summoned by I-T Dept

World

Hit by Catalonia crisis, Spanish bonds brace for auction te...

WorldAsia

North Korea gets second web connection via Russian firm

Public servant&#039;s freedom of speech issue sent to consti bench
India

Public servant's freedom of speech issue sent to const...

Top court judges are not pro-government: Supreme Court
India

Top court judges are not pro-government: Supreme Court

India

India seeks greater role for troops contributing countries...

Indonesian villagers eat &#039;defeated&#039; giant python
Environment

Indonesian villagers eat 'defeated' giant python

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

The colonial relic of secrecy

Swachh Bharat Mission: Need clarity on actual impact

J&K: Ceasefire violations by Pakistan double from last year; infiltration bids on rise as well

As RBI keeps key rate unchanged at 6%, you should know what is CRR, SLR, Repo Rate and Reverse Repo Rate

India will be at the back of my mind while addressing public health issues: Dr Soumya Swaminathan