हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Flood situation in Kashmir improves as Jhelum water level recedes

The Centre has assured all possible help in dealing with the flood situation in parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to J&K Governor NN Vohra to take stock of the situation, assuring all help.

Flood situation in Kashmir improves as Jhelum water level recedes

The Centre has assured all possible help in dealing with the flood situation in parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to J&K Governor NN Vohra to take stock of the situation, assuring all help.

Singh took to Twitter to confirm the same, saying, “The Home Minister had a telephonic conversation with the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir N. N. Vohra on the flood situation in certain parts of the state. He assured all possible support and cooperation in dealing with the situation.”

Meanwhile, the pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath also resumed on Sunday via Pahalgam and Baltal routes. It was suspended on Saturday because of bad weather.

The fourth batch of 6,877 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for the twin camps in Kashmir after authorities allowed the yatra to resume from Jammu following the restoration of traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway.

The pilgrimage to the 3,880 metre-high shrine commenced on June 28 after several hours of delay and has faced frequent disruptions because of incessant rainfall in the region.

Authorities confirmed that the water level in Jhelum river has started to recede.

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirKashmir floodsKashmir

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close