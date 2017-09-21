close
Focus on corruption during Kejriwal-Kamal Haasan meeting

Haasan and Kejriwal said they exchanged ideas during their meeting in Chennai and that the issue of corruption was one of the main focus.

﻿
Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 15:57
Focus on corruption during Kejriwal-Kamal Haasan meeting
Photo courtesy: ANI

CHENNAI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met veteran actor Kamal Haasan at residence here on Thursday. The two discussed a range of issues including corruption.

The political future of Haasan has been speculated on since the actor made public his views on corruption in the country and leveled charges against Tamil Nadu state government officials. He also called the ouster of AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala as a “solid step forward.” The meeting with the Aam Aadmi Party chief has added to these - both in Chennai and in New Delhi. "I am very happy that Arvind (Kejriwal) is here. We discussed a number of issues including corruption," said Haasan after the meeting.

Kejriwal, who was received by Haasan's younger daughter Akshara at the airport, said the two exchanged ideas on a number of issues. "I had an excellent meeting with Kamal (Haasan). We exchanged ideas and I feel he should enter politics," said Kejriwal.

Haasan, who himself has given plenty of indications that he may be readying to enter politics, had last met Kejriwal in 2015. That meeting though was under completely different circumstances and had to do with shooting for a film in the capital. In recent times though, Haasan's meet with politicians has raised several eyebrows. Before Thursday's meeting with Kejriwal, the 67-year-old actor had said he had also met Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Interestingly, Haasan last week had revealed his plan to launch his own political party by the end of September. The local body elections will be held in November 2017. 

Kamal HaasanArvind KejriwalAIADMKDMKAAP

