Fodder scam 4th case: Verdict against Lalu Yadav reserved, to be announced on Friday

RANCHI: The verdict in the fourth fodder scam case against Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav will be announced on Friday. A special CBI court in Ranchi heard the case on Thursday and reserved the order. "We filed a petition on Monday asking the Attorney General office officials to be made accused in the case too. Both parties argued in the Court. The order has been reserved and it will be pronounced tomorrow. After that the date of judgement will be fixed," Lalu Yadav's lawyer Prabhat Kumar said.

Former Bihar Chief Minister and several others are accused in the fodder case - relating to fraudulent withdrawals of Rs 3.13 crore from December 1995 to January 1996 from the Dumka Treasury. Besides Lalu, another former CM Jagannath Mishra and 30 others are accused in this case.

Lalu was convicted in the first fodder scam case in 2013 and awarded five years in jail. He was then convicted in the second case on December 23, 2017, and awarded three-and-half years' imprisonment on January 6.

The multi-million-rupee fodder scam surfaced in the 1990s when Lalu Yadav was Chief Minister of undivided Bihar.