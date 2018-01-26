For Republic Day, Delhi becomes a fortress: Complete advisory on traffic and metro

New Delhi: Security in the national capital has been increased manifold in the run-up to Republic Day 2018 celebrations. And on the day itself, an unprecendented number of security personnel would be on the streets - especially insensitive, VIP and border areas.

With prominent political leaders from as many as 10 ASEAN countries in the city as chief guests, and with intelligence agencies pointing towards a possible terror attack on or around Republic Day celebrations, security agencies are leaving nothing to chance and have turned Delhi into a fortress. While a national holiday, Delhiites who wish to travel within the city in the morning hours of the parade have been advised to follow certain specific routes in central Delhi.

* There would be no traffic movement on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate between 1500hrs of January 25 till the parade is over around noon on January 26.

* No cross traffic on Rajpath from 1100hrs of January 25 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh till parade is over.

* India Gate will be shut for traffic from 0200hrs on January 26 till parade is over.

* Traffic would not be allowed in both directions on Tilak Mark, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg from 1000hrs on January 26.

* Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to check Google Maps for the best alternate routes.

Contrary to some speculations, Delhi Metro will have services as usual. However, boarding and deboarding at four stations would not be allowed between 0845hrs and 1230hrs on January 26. These stations are Race Course, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan.