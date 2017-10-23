For sustained dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajnath Singh names Special Representative

SRINAGAR: The Centre on Monday named a Special Representative to oversee the conduct of sustained dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the dialogue would engage elected representatives, political parties and other civil society organisations.



Rajnath named former Intelligence Bureau director Dineshwar Sharma as the Special Representative for the dialogue process. Sharma’s new post would be ranked equal to that of the Cabinet Secretary.

"It is a big responsibility. I hope I live up to expectations," Dineshwar Sharma told news agency ANI after his appointment was announced.



Rajnath said the Special Representative’s task would entail creating channels of communication with elected representatives, political parties, different organisations and common people. The goal seems to be to make the aspirations of these groups a part of the policy-making process.



The aim of the move is purportedly to move towards a political situation in the state, which has seen a rise in insurgency in recent years.