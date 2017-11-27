Forget PoK, first hoist tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar: Farooq Abdullah dares Centre

Days after sparking a controversy with his statement that the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir belonged to the neighbouring country, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Monday triggered a fresh row by commenting on hoisting of tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

The National Conference veteran leader has now dared the Narendra Modi government at the Centre to hoist the national flag at Lal Chowk before talking about hoisting one in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

“They (Centre and BJP) are talking about raising flag in PoK. I ask them first you go and raise the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. They can’t even do that here and they are talking about PoK," he said.

Asked whether he was not hurting the Indian sentiment by making such comments, he retorted, asking "What is Indian sentiment? You think I am not an Indian?"

"Whose sentiments are you talking about? Those crooks who don’t see our miseries. Who don’t see the miseries of our border people? How they suffer when shelling starts?" he added.

Abdullah made these remarks while speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes to Congress leader and MP the late G L Dogra on his 30th death anniversary.

When asked to comment on the recent killing of an armyman on leave, he said the Centre should be asked the question as it claimed peace had returned to Kashmir after demonetisation.

Abdullah's comments on PoK and the national flag prompted criticism from Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh.

"Farooq Abdullah is strengthening separatists and militants with his controversial remarks because he is frustrated. He has forgotten that tricolour is being unfurled in all parts of the state including Lal Chowk", he said.

This came days after the veteran leader had said that the PoK belongs to Pakistan and that won’t change no matter how many wars India and the neighbouring nation fight.

He had also attacked the Centre, accusing them of formulating policies that created communal tension. “You have made one Pakistan, how many Pakistans will you make, how many pieces will you cut India into?” he had asked at a rally.